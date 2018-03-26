Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors is an Americana band from Memphis and East Nashville in Tennessee, United States. The band was formed in 2006 by Drew Holcomb (lead vocals, guitar, harmonica). The other band members are Nathan Dugger (guitar, keys) Jonathan Womble (drums), and Rich Brinsfield (bass). His wife, Ellie Holcomb, quit touring with the band prior to the release of the Medicine headlining tour.