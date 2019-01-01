Joe Willie WilkinsBorn 7 January 1923. Died 28 March 1979
Joe Willie Wilkins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1923-01-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b6e909d4-5007-46e4-af47-cd055aebdb7c
Joe Willie Wilkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Willie Wilkins (January 7, 1921 or 1923 – March 28, 1979) was an American Memphis blues guitarist, singer and songwriter. He influenced his contemporaries Houston Stackhouse, Robert Nighthawk, David Honeyboy Edwards, and Jimmy Rogers, but he had a greater impact on up-and-coming guitarists, including Little Milton, B.B. King, and Albert King. Wilkins's songs include "Hard Headed Woman" and "It's Too Bad."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe Willie Wilkins Tracks
Sort by
Bring It On Home To Me
L.T. Lewis, Sonny Blake & Joe Willie Wilkins
Bring It On Home To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bring It On Home To Me
Performer
Last played on
Cool Drink of Water (feat. Joe Willie Wilkins)
Houston Stackhouse
Cool Drink of Water (feat. Joe Willie Wilkins)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cool Drink of Water (feat. Joe Willie Wilkins)
Last played on
Back to artist