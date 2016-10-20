China ForbesBorn 29 April 1970
China Forbes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-04-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b6e526ee-e16a-44ad-91e8-16a22c9b549e
China Forbes Biography (Wikipedia)
China Forbes (born April 29, 1970) is an American singer and songwriter who has been the lead singer of the band Pink Martini since 1995.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
China Forbes Tracks
Sort by
Serenade
Franz Schubert
Serenade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Serenade
Joli Garcon
Yves Verbraeken and Thomas M. Lauderdale Bavo Defurne, China Forbes & Thomas M. Lauderdale
Joli Garcon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joli Garcon
Composer
The Butterfly Song
Alex Marashian and Thomas M. Lauderdale, China Forbes & Thomas M. Lauderdale
The Butterfly Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Butterfly Song
Composer
Joli Garcon
Pink Martini
Joli Garcon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtw.jpglink
Joli Garcon
Last played on
Sympathique
China Forbes
Sympathique
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sympathique
Last played on
Easter Sunday
China Forbes
Easter Sunday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easter Sunday
Last played on
China Forbes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist