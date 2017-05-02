The Dresdner Kreuzchor is the boys' choir of the Kreuzkirche in Dresden, Germany. It has a seven-century history and a world-wide reputation. Today, the choir has about 150 members between the ages of 9 and 19, from Dresden and the surrounding region. The boys attend the Kreuzschule in Dresden. They are also called "Kruzianer".

The present director of the choir is Roderich Kreile, who is the 28th "Kreuzkantor" (Cantor) since the Reformation. From 1971 until 1991, Martin Flämig was the Cantor.