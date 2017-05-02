Dresdner Kreuzchor
Dresdner Kreuzchor Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dresdner Kreuzchor is the boys' choir of the Kreuzkirche in Dresden, Germany. It has a seven-century history and a world-wide reputation. Today, the choir has about 150 members between the ages of 9 and 19, from Dresden and the surrounding region. The boys attend the Kreuzschule in Dresden. They are also called "Kruzianer".
The present director of the choir is Roderich Kreile, who is the 28th "Kreuzkantor" (Cantor) since the Reformation. From 1971 until 1991, Martin Flämig was the Cantor.
Dresdner Kreuzchor Tracks
Es ist ein Ros entsprungen
Michael Praetorius
Es ist ein Ros entsprungen
Es ist ein Ros entsprungen
Gott fähret auf mit Jauchzen
Gottfried August Homilius
Gott fähret auf mit Jauchzen
Gott fähret auf mit Jauchzen
Tristis est anima mea (motet in 5 parts)
Johann Kuhnau
Tristis est anima mea (motet in 5 parts)
Tristis est anima mea (motet in 5 parts)
Der Herr ist Gott (Der Herr is Gott, der uns erleuchtet)
Gottfried August Homilius
Der Herr ist Gott (Der Herr is Gott, der uns erleuchtet)
Der Herr ist Gott (Der Herr is Gott, der uns erleuchtet)
Christmas Oratorio – Air & Choir: Domine, ego credidi
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Christmas Oratorio – Air & Choir: Domine, ego credidi
Christmas Oratorio – Air & Choir: Domine, ego credidi
Wie liegt die Stadt so wüst
Rudolf Mauersberger
Wie liegt die Stadt so wüst
Wie liegt die Stadt so wüst
Ein Deutsches requiem Op.45: Denn alles Fleisch es ist wie Gras
Johannes Brahms
Ein Deutsches requiem Op.45: Denn alles Fleisch es ist wie Gras
Ein Deutsches requiem Op.45: Denn alles Fleisch es ist wie Gras
Wohlauf in Gottes schoene Welt
Trad German, Dresdner Kreuzchor & Lorin Maazel
Wohlauf in Gottes schoene Welt
Wohlauf in Gottes schoene Welt
