Sarah-JaneSwiss schlager and volksmusik singer. Born 26 September 1985
Sarah-Jane (born September 26, 1985) is a Swiss demotic singer (schlager, volksmusik) from the Canton of Basel-Country. She works with composer Carlo Brunner (brother of Maya Brunner).
