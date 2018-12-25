Dante & the Evergreens were an American pop group formed at Santa Monica College in California in 1959.

Dante & the Evergreens came to the attention of Dean Torrence (Jan & Dean), who took them to his managers, Herb Alpert and Lou Adler. The group's vocals were arranged by Tony Moon, The group hit the U.S. pop charts in 1960 with the song "Alley Oop", written by Dallas Frazier. Their version of the tune hit #15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went #1 on Cashbox; while The Hollywood Argyles' version went to #1 on the Billboard charts, the Evergreens recording was a bigger hit on the East Coast. A follow-up single, "Time Machine", hit #73 on the Billboard Hot 100.