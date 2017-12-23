Roméo ElvisRapper from Brussels. Born 13 December 1993
Roméo Elvis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1993-12-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b6e08f19-dca8-4009-aefe-9feb9f1aa1f2
Roméo Elvis Biography (Wikipedia)
Roméo Elvis, born Roméo Johnny Elvis Kiki Van Laeken, is a Belgian rapper and hip-hop artist.
His career began with the release of two EPs in 2013 and 2014, titled Bruxelles c'est devenu la jungle and Famille nombreuse. In 2016, his album EP Morale was released. In 2017 and 2018, two more albums were released: Morale 2 and his reissue Morale 2 luxe (released from his collaboration with producer Le Motel). He has close connections with the Belgian group L'Or du Commun, the duo Caballero & JeanJass, and French rapper Lomepal.
Roméo Elvis Tracks
Nappeux (feat. Grems)
Roméo Elvis
Nappeux (feat. Grems)
Nappeux (feat. Grems)
Nappeaux (feat. Grems)
Roméo Elvis
Nappeaux (feat. Grems)
Nappeaux (feat. Grems)
Thalys
Roméo Elvis
Thalys
Thalys
Nappeux
Roméo Elvis
Nappeux
Nappeux
