Roméo Elvis, born Roméo Johnny Elvis Kiki Van Laeken, is a Belgian rapper and hip-hop artist.

His career began with the release of two EPs in 2013 and 2014, titled Bruxelles c'est devenu la jungle and Famille nombreuse. In 2016, his album EP Morale was released. In 2017 and 2018, two more albums were released: Morale 2 and his reissue Morale 2 luxe (released from his collaboration with producer Le Motel). He has close connections with the Belgian group L'Or du Commun, the duo Caballero & JeanJass, and French rapper Lomepal.