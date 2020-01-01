Vincent Peter Jones (born 5 January 1965) is a British actor and former professional footballer who played as a midfielder from 1984 to 1999, notably for Wimbledon, Leeds United, Sheffield United, Chelsea, Queens Park Rangers and Wales.

Born in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, Jones represented and captained the Welsh national football team, having qualified via a Welsh grandparent. As a member of the "Crazy Gang", he won the 1988 FA Cup Final with Wimbledon, a club for which he played well over 200 games during two spells between 1986 and 1998. He also played for Chelsea, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers. Jones played 184 games in the Premier League, scoring 13 goals in the competition. He was a defensive midfielder who was especially noted for his very aggressive style of play, earning him a "hard man" image on the field.

Since his retirement from football, he has capitalised on his tough man image and is now best known as an actor for his fearsome demeanour and physical presence, often being typecast into roles as violent criminals and thugs. His film career began with Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and continued with roles in mainstream films such as Snatch (2000), Gone in 60 Seconds (2000), and Mean Machine (2001). He played Juggernaut in the 2006 film X-Men: The Last Stand, Sebastian Moran in CBS's Elementary, and Brick in The CW's Arrow.