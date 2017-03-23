David Hanson
David Hanson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b6dacfde-545e-4a8d-8a68-a358154c753d
David Hanson Tracks
Sort by
Il Parnasso in Festa Part III
George Frideric Handel
Il Parnasso in Festa Part III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Il Parnasso in Festa Part III
Last played on
Come ye sons of art
Henry Purcell
Come ye sons of art
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Come ye sons of art
Performer
Choir
Last played on
Come ye Sons of Art: Sound the Trumpet
Henry Purcell
Come ye Sons of Art: Sound the Trumpet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Come ye Sons of Art: Sound the Trumpet
Last played on
Il Tramonto
Yi Yang, Ceceilia Wilder, Ottorino Respighi, Aslak Juva, David Hanson & Erlend Habberstand
Il Tramonto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt9c.jpglink
Il Tramonto
Performer
Last played on
Il Medo: Sento due fiamme in petto
Leonardo Vinci
Il Medo: Sento due fiamme in petto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Il Medo: Sento due fiamme in petto
Last played on
Il Medo - opera in 3 acts: Non e piu folle lusinga (feat. Alessandro De Marchi, David Hanson & Academia Montis Regalis)
Leonardo Vinci
Il Medo - opera in 3 acts: Non e piu folle lusinga (feat. Alessandro De Marchi, David Hanson & Academia Montis Regalis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vxftb.jpglink
Il Medo - opera in 3 acts: Non e piu folle lusinga (feat. Alessandro De Marchi, David Hanson & Academia Montis Regalis)
Last played on
Alessandro Act III "Risveglia lo sdegno"
Leonardo Vinci
Alessandro Act III "Risveglia lo sdegno"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alessandro Act III "Risveglia lo sdegno"
Last played on
David Hanson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist