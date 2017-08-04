Justin Farell Alamar (born April 23, 1982), better known as J Farell, is an American music producer from Cherry Hill, New Jersey. He graduated from Rutgers University where he was first exposed to music production. J Farell broke into the recording industry in 2010 and is best known for producing remixes for artists such as Kreayshawn, J. Cole, Roscoe Dash, Gorilla Zoe, Hyper Crush, Gotye, Driicky Graham, Rita Ora, Wiz Khalifa, Eva Simons, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, and more. He received his first official placement with Entertainment One for the remix of Gorilla Zoe's song "Twisted". In March 2011, it debuted on Philadelphia's radio station Wired 96.5. This remix was digitally released on iTunes by Atlantic Records on May 23, 2011. J Farell first received widespread recognition on August 29, 2011 when his remix of Kreayshawn's single "Gucci Gucci" went viral on YouTube and gained over 7 million views in under 12 hours. A week later, the video charted at #7 on YouTube's Top 100 Music Videos. In 2013, Ed Sheeran spoke about J Farell's remix of his song The A Team with Ralphie Aversa on WPLJ's The Ralphie Radio Show. J Farell began working on a collaboration project with Dj Beatstreet and Dj Suraci. In May 2015, the trio formed the group Money Drop and, two months later, released their first collaborative single entitled Everything on Fleek. With the help of Interscope Records in July 2015, J Farell landed the official remix of Good For You by Selena Gomez featuring A$AP Rocky. In November 2015, J Farell collaborated with singer/songwriter Todd Carey and created a refreshed, doo-wop style remix of Todd's single "OMG". On December 4, 2015, the official OMG Remix was released to a positive response on social media. His work is noted by an announcer or a giggling woman saying the "J Farell" tagline in most of his recent music.