Giovanni Maria Ruggieri Biography (Wikipedia)
Giovanni Maria Ruggieri or Ruggeri was a Baroque composer from Italy. His dates of birth and death are uncertain, but he may have been born about 1665 in Verona and died around 1725. He is known to have flourished from 1689–1720.
Io seguo e adoro - Cantata, Op 5 No 1
