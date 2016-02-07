TalismanSwedish melodic hard-rock. Formed 1989. Disbanded 2007
Talisman
1989
Talisman Biography (Wikipedia)
Talisman were a Swedish hard rock band characterized by an international melodic/powerful sound.
Talisman Tracks
I'm Sorry
Run Come Girl
Dole Age
Talisman Links
