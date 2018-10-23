Q Project
Q Project Biography (Wikipedia)
Q Project (real name Jason Greenhalgh) is a drum and bass music producer currently signed to Hospital Records. He makes up half of Total Science, along with fellow producer Paul Smith (who produces under the name Spinback). He is well known for his release "Champion Sound", a popular jungle anthem of the 1990s.
Q Project Tracks
Champion Sound (Doc Scott Remix)
To Meeeeee
To Meeeeee
Champion Sound
Champion Sound
Champion Sound (DLR Remix)
Ask Not
Champion Sound (Total Science Hardcore Will Never Die Remix)
Champion Sound (Alliance Remix)
The Instrumental
Champion Sound (Total Science Hardcore Will Never Die Remix)
Silicon Mistress
Tears (Marky & Bungle Remix)
Slowly But Surely
Move On
Sticky Fingers (Mob Tactics Remix)
