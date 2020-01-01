Belal Khan
Belal Khan is a Bangladeshi music composer and singer. He was awarded Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Music Composition in 2016 by the Government of Bangladesh for his music composition in the film Nekabborer Mohaproyan (2014).
