Ray Keith is a British drum and bass DJ and record producer. He is one of drum and bass' most well known producers and DJs. He is regarded as one of the pivotal figures in the early jungle/drum and bass scene.

Ray had an interest for jazz, funk and soul music which led him to buy turntables. He began DJ'ing as a teenager in the 1980s around his native Essex and Suffolk. This was before he got his break DJ'ing on the London acid house and rave scene. He started working as a recording artist and producer for his own style of music and other genres in 1990. One of his early remixes was a bootleg mix of Orbital's Chime in 1990, which was then officially released in 1992.