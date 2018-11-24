Ray KeithBorn 19 August 1967
Ray Keith
1967-08-19
Ray Keith Biography (Wikipedia)
Ray Keith is a British drum and bass DJ and record producer. He is one of drum and bass' most well known producers and DJs. He is regarded as one of the pivotal figures in the early jungle/drum and bass scene.
Ray had an interest for jazz, funk and soul music which led him to buy turntables. He began DJ'ing as a teenager in the 1980s around his native Essex and Suffolk. This was before he got his break DJ'ing on the London acid house and rave scene. He started working as a recording artist and producer for his own style of music and other genres in 1990. One of his early remixes was a bootleg mix of Orbital's Chime in 1990, which was then officially released in 1992.
Ray Keith Tracks
Chopper (Shy Fx Remix)
Ray Keith
Terrorist (feat. Ray Keith)
Renegade
Chopper
Ray Keith
Renegade vs. Limb By Limb (Aries Remix)
Ray Keith
Dark Soldier (Back in The Day Mix)
Ray Keith
The Terrorist
Ray Keith
Feeling So Real (Ray Keith Remix)
Moby
Chopper (Shy FX Remix) (feat. Shy FX)
Ray Keith
Terrorist (Kalyde Bootleg)
Ray Keith
Terrorist
Ray Keith
Deeper Love (Bladerunner Remix)
Ray Keith
Upcoming Events
26
Jan
2019
Ray Keith, Ratpack, DJ Luck & MC Neat and Fabio
Great Suffolk Street Warehouse, London, UK
8
Feb
2019
Ray Keith, Bryan Gee, Randall, Ed Rush & Optical, Adam F, Alibi & Command Strange, Paul T & Edward Oberon, Benny L, Ruffstuff, Dynamite MC, MC GQ, Stamina MC, Darrison, MC Moose, Jumpin' Jack Frost, Serum, Bladerunner, Saxxon, Think Tonk, Uncle Dugs, Inja, The Ragga Twins, Navigator MC, MC Juiceman, Pola & Bryson, Data 3, Jolliffe and MC Siege
fabric, London, UK
