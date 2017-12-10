Sixx:A.M.Formed 2007
Sixx:A.M.
2007
Sixx:A.M. Biography (Wikipedia)
Sixx:A.M. is a hard rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 2007 by Nikki Sixx, DJ Ashba, and James Michael, and was a side project of Sixx, who was also at the time bass guitarist for Mötley Crüe. The group is best known for their songs "Life Is Beautiful" and "Lies of the Beautiful People". The name Sixx:A.M. is a combination of all of the members' last names (Sixx, Ashba, Michael).
To date, Sixx:A.M. have released five studio albums: The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack (2007), This Is Gonna Hurt (2011), Modern Vintage (2014) Prayers for the Damned and Blessed (2016), and three EPs; X-Mas In Hell (2008); Live Is Beautiful (2008) and 7 (2011).
Sixx:A.M. Tracks
Accidents Can Happen
Accidents Can Happen
Rise
Rise
Prayer For The Damned
Prayer For The Damned
(RISE) Get Yourselves Together
(RISE) Get Yourselves Together
Lives Of The Beautiful People
Lives Of The Beautiful People
