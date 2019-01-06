Ernest AnsermetBorn 11 November 1883. Died 20 February 1969
Ernest Ansermet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04jpqhf.jpg
1883-11-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b6cb51fd-caab-4fc5-be1c-51caf2bb49a0
Ernest Ansermet Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest Alexandre Ansermet (pronounced; 11 November 1883 – 20 February 1969) was a Swiss conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ernest Ansermet Performances & Interviews
Ernest Ansermet Tracks
Sort by
Polonaise (Christmas Eve Suite)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Polonaise (Christmas Eve Suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Polonaise (Christmas Eve Suite)
Last played on
Norwegian rhapsody
Édouard Lalo
Norwegian rhapsody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyqr9.jpglink
Norwegian rhapsody
Last played on
The Nutcracker (Dance of the Reed-Pipes; Mother Goose)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Nutcracker (Dance of the Reed-Pipes; Mother Goose)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
The Nutcracker (Dance of the Reed-Pipes; Mother Goose)
Last played on
Sadko, Op. 6
Nicolay Andreyevich Rimsky-Korsakov, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande & Ernest Ansermet
Sadko, Op. 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344nr8.jpglink
Sadko, Op. 6
Composer
Last played on
Scherzo for orchestra
Édouard Lalo
Scherzo for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyqr9.jpglink
Scherzo for orchestra
Last played on
In the Steppes of Central Asia
Alexander Borodin
In the Steppes of Central Asia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgpq.jpglink
In the Steppes of Central Asia
Last played on
Villanelle (Les nuits d'été)
Hector Berlioz
Villanelle (Les nuits d'été)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Villanelle (Les nuits d'été)
Last played on
Raymond (Overture)
Ambroise Thomas
Raymond (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzjf.jpglink
Raymond (Overture)
Last played on
Asie (from Sheherazade)
Maurice Ravel
Asie (from Sheherazade)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Asie (from Sheherazade)
Last played on
Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture
Jacques Offenbach
Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxl3.jpglink
Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture
Last played on
The Tale of Tsar Saltan (The Three Wonders)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
The Tale of Tsar Saltan (The Three Wonders)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
The Tale of Tsar Saltan (The Three Wonders)
Last played on
Swan Lake: Act III. Spanish Dance; Neopolitan Dance
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Swan Lake: Act III. Spanish Dance; Neopolitan Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Swan Lake: Act III. Spanish Dance; Neopolitan Dance
Last played on
The Nutcracker (Act 2: Apotheosis)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Nutcracker (Act 2: Apotheosis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
The Nutcracker (Act 2: Apotheosis)
Last played on
Christmas Eve Suite
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Christmas Eve Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jpqhf.jpglink
Christmas Eve Suite
Last played on
Concert Waltz No.1 in D, Op.47
Alexander Glazunov
Concert Waltz No.1 in D, Op.47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br10d.jpglink
Concert Waltz No.1 in D, Op.47
Orchestra
Last played on
Dance of the Miller's Wife; The Grapes (The Three-Cornered Hat)
Manuel de Falla
Dance of the Miller's Wife; The Grapes (The Three-Cornered Hat)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt78.jpglink
Dance of the Miller's Wife; The Grapes (The Three-Cornered Hat)
Orchestra
Last played on
Spanish Dance; Arabian Dance; Chinese Dance (The Nutcracker)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Spanish Dance; Arabian Dance; Chinese Dance (The Nutcracker)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Spanish Dance; Arabian Dance; Chinese Dance (The Nutcracker)
Orchestra
Last played on
Shéhérazade
Maurice Ravel
Shéhérazade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Shéhérazade
Last played on
Dance of the Miller's Wife; The Grapes (The Three-Cornered Hat)
Manuel de Falla
Dance of the Miller's Wife; The Grapes (The Three-Cornered Hat)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt78.jpglink
Dance of the Miller's Wife; The Grapes (The Three-Cornered Hat)
Last played on
Swan Lake: Finale
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Swan Lake: Finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Swan Lake: Finale
Orchestra
Last played on
Idylle (Suite pastorale)
Emmanuel Chabrier
Idylle (Suite pastorale)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbj.jpglink
Idylle (Suite pastorale)
Last played on
Sheherazade
Maurice Ravel
Sheherazade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Sheherazade
Orchestra
Last played on
Les Eolides
César Franck
Les Eolides
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br147.jpglink
Les Eolides
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphony No.83 in G minor 'La Poule'
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No.83 in G minor 'La Poule'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony No.83 in G minor 'La Poule'
Last played on
Ruler of the Spirits
Carl Maria von Weber
Ruler of the Spirits
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Ruler of the Spirits
Orchestra
Last played on
Sheherazade
Maurice Ravel
Sheherazade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Sheherazade
Orchestra
Last played on
Suite No.4 in G major, Op.61 'Mozartiana': Gigue
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Suite No.4 in G major, Op.61 'Mozartiana': Gigue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Suite No.4 in G major, Op.61 'Mozartiana': Gigue
Last played on
Suite pastorale (10 Pièces pittoresques)
Emmanuel Chabrier
Suite pastorale (10 Pièces pittoresques)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbj.jpglink
Suite pastorale (10 Pièces pittoresques)
Last played on
Fra Diavolo: overture
Daniel François Esprit Auber
Fra Diavolo: overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14g.jpglink
Fra Diavolo: overture
Orchestra
Last played on
Jeux
Claude Debussy
Jeux
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Jeux
Orchestra
Last played on
The Seasons, Op.67 - 1. Winter
Alexander Glazunov
The Seasons, Op.67 - 1. Winter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br10d.jpglink
The Seasons, Op.67 - 1. Winter
Last played on
Les Illuminations, Op 18
Benjamin Britten
Les Illuminations, Op 18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Les Illuminations, Op 18
Orchestra
Last played on
Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (Act 1, No.6)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (Act 1, No.6)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (Act 1, No.6)
Orchestra
Last played on
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
Claude Debussy
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
Orchestra
Last played on
Mavra
Igor Stravinsky
Mavra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Mavra
Orchestra
Last played on
Swan Lake (Dance of the Cygnets)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Swan Lake (Dance of the Cygnets)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Swan Lake (Dance of the Cygnets)
Orchestra
Last played on
Joyeuse marche
Emmanuel Chabrier
Joyeuse marche
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbj.jpglink
Joyeuse marche
Last played on
Le corsaire
Hector Berlioz
Le corsaire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Le corsaire
Orchestra
Last played on
Printemps
Claude Debussy
Printemps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Printemps
Orchestra
Last played on
Playlists featuring Ernest Ansermet
Ernest Ansermet Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Perfect three part harmony?
-
Finding fun in the most impossible challenges
-
Saint‐Saëns: Symphony No 3 in C minor, 'Organ' – excerpt (2017)
-
Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe – Suite No. 2 - Preview Clip
-
Debussy: La mer - Preview Clip
-
Krzysztof Penderecki: Concerto grosso - Preview Clip
-
Stravinsky: Fireworks - Preview Clip
Back to artist