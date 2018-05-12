Karolina AvratzIsraeli Vocalist, Composer, and MC
Keren Karolina Avratz, professionally known as Karolina, is a singer/songwriter from Eilat, Israel. She is the lead singer of the trio Habanot Nechama.
Like That
Like That
Like That
She's A Revolution (feat. Adam Sheflan & Karolina Avratz)
Kutiman
She's A Revolution (feat. Adam Sheflan & Karolina Avratz)
She's A Revolution (feat. Adam Sheflan & Karolina Avratz)
I Think I Am (feat. Karolina Avratz)
Kutiman
I Think I Am (feat. Karolina Avratz)
I Think I Am (feat. Karolina Avratz)
