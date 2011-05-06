Steve E. Nix and The Cute Lepers (commonly known as The Cute Lepers) are a power pop infused punk rock band from Seattle, Washington, started by Steve E. Nix of The Briefs. The band was formed in 2007 during the current Briefs hiatus.

The Cute Lepers have released a 7" single on 1-2-3-4 Go! Records and another on Drunk'n'Roll / No Front Teeth Records.

The band released a full-length LP in February 2008 on 1-2-3-4 Go!. The Cute Lepers signed to Joan Jett's Blackheart Records (United States) and Damaged Goods (UK and Europe) in 2008. The Cute Lepers regularly play throughout the Pacific Northwest, United States, and Europe.

In early 2009, The Cute Lepers' Modern Music won in The 8th Annual Independent Music Awards for Best Punk Album. And "Terminal Boredom" was nominated for Punk Song of the year.

The Cute Lepers released their second full-length record "Smart Accessories" in December 2009 on 1-2-3-4 Go! Records in the United States and Damaged Goods Records in Europe.