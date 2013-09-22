ObitsFormed 2006. Disbanded 2015
Obits
2006
Obits Biography
Obits was an American rock band formed in 2006 in Brooklyn, New York. The band members are veterans of other independent rock bands: Guitarist/vocalist Rick Froberg was previously a member of Pitchfork, Drive Like Jehu, and Hot Snakes, and guitarist Sohrab Habibion was a member of Edsel. The band has released five singles and three albums, I Blame You (2009), Moody, Standard and Poor (2011) and Bed and Bugs (2013).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Obits Tracks
Spun Out
Obits
Spun Out
Spun Out
Last played on
Sud
Obits
Sud
Sud
Last played on
No Fly List
Obits
No Fly List
No Fly List
Last played on
Everything Looks Better In The Sun
Obits
Everything Looks Better In The Sun
Two Headed Coin
Obits
Two Headed Coin
Two Headed Coin
Last played on
