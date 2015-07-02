The Outsiders60's Dutch psychedelic band. Formed 1964. Disbanded 1969
The Outsiders
The Outsiders were a Dutch band from Amsterdam. Their period of greatest popularity in the Netherlands was from 1965–67, but they released records until 1969. In recent years their legacy has extended beyond the Netherlands, and the group is today recognized as a distinctive exemplars of the garage rock genre.
You Mistreat Me
You Mistreat Me
Daddy Died On Saturday
Daddy Died On Saturday
Won't You Listen
Won't You Listen
Wish You Were Here With Me
Wish You Were Here With Me
Bird In A Cage
Bird In A Cage
The Man On The Dune
The Man On The Dune
Cup Of Black Coffee
Cup Of Black Coffee
Happyville
Happyville
