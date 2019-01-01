Vic FuentesBorn 10 February 1983
Vic Fuentes Biography (Wikipedia)
Victor Vincent "Vic" Fuentes (born February 10, 1983, in San Diego, California) is the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the rock band Pierce the Veil. He also plays the keyboard on some Pierce The Veil records. He plays in the band along with his brother Mike Fuentes. Both brothers attended Mission Bay High School.
