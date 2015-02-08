Patrick AllenEnglish actor. Born 17 March 1927. Died 28 July 2006
Patrick Allen
1927-03-17
Patrick Allen Biography (Wikipedia)
John Keith Patrick Allen (17 March 1927 – 28 July 2006) was a British film, television and voice actor.
Patrick Allen Tracks
Denko
Trad. Mali, Chagossian Drums, Ifield Community College Choir & Patrick Allen
