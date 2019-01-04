Linda JonesSoul singer. Born 14 December 1944. Died 14 March 1972
Linda Jones
1944-12-14
Linda Jones (December 14, 1944 – March 14, 1972) was an American soul singer with a strong gospel-influenced style.
Linda Jones Tracks
My Heart Needs A Break
My Heart Needs A Break
I Can't Stop Lovin' My Baby
I Can't Stop Lovin' My Baby
A Last Minute Miracle
A Last Minute Miracle
You Hit Me Like TNT
You Hit Me Like TNT
I Just Can't Live My Life (Without You Babe)
I Just Can't Live My Life
I Just Can't Live My Life
For Your Precious Love
For Your Precious Love
I Can't Stand It
I Can't Stand It
Take The Boy Out The Country
