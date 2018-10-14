Ralph MacDonaldBorn 15 March 1944. Died 18 December 2011
Ralph MacDonald
1944-03-15
Ralph MacDonald Biography (Wikipedia)
Ralph Anthony MacDonald (March 15, 1944 – December 18, 2011) was a Trinbagonian-American percussionist, songwriter, musical arranger, record producer, steelpan virtuoso and philanthropist.
His compositions include "Where Is the Love", a Grammy Award winner for the duet of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway; "Just the Two of Us", recorded by Bill Withers and Grover Washington, Jr.; and "Mister Magic" recorded by Grover Washington, Jr.
Ralph MacDonald Tracks
My Little Town
Barry Beckett
My Little Town
My Little Town
Last played on
You Can Call Me Al
Dave Bargeron
You Can Call Me Al
You Can Call Me Al
Last played on
In The Name Of Love
Ralph MacDonald
In The Name Of Love
In The Name Of Love
Last played on
Jam on the Groove
Ralph MacDonald
Jam on the Groove
Jam on the Groove
Last played on
Calypso Breakdown - From "Saturday Night Fever" Soundtrack
Ralph MacDonald
Calypso Breakdown - From "Saturday Night Fever" Soundtrack
Calypso Breakdown
Ralph MacDonald
Calypso Breakdown
Calypso Breakdown
Last played on
Calypso Path (Sofrito Edit)
Ralph MacDonald
Calypso Path (Sofrito Edit)
Calypso Path (Sofrito Edit)
Last played on
