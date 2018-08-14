Áine Cahill (born 16 August 1994) is a pop singer-songwriter from County Cavan, Ireland. She spent her childhood heavily involved with her local GAA club, Ballyhaise, then discovered her love of music at the age of 16. She is inspired by current music, citing Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey and Marina and the Diamonds as her main influences but combines that with her love of classic Jazz from the 1950s. Cahills's unique sound and writing style captivates the listener; her storytelling evoking emotion and vivid imagery, allowing the audience to escape into her world.

Cahill independently recorded her debut EP Paper Crown throughout 2014 in JAM Studios, Kells, Co.Meath, with producer Martin Quinn. It was released that November digitally on Soundcloud only. It was later named 'Best Unsigned EP 2014' by U&I Magazine.

Following Paper Crown, Cahill released the single "Black Dahlia", inspired by Elisabeth Short and American Horror Story. The song was nominated by Hot Press Magazine for Best Track. Black Dahlia began to gain airplay on national radio, with the track being championed by Ian Dempsey on his TodayFM Breakfast Show. Dempsey later invited Cahill to do a live performance of the single. A video of the performance was posted online and racked up 70,000 views in one day. Cahill toured Ireland between September 2015 and June 2016, playing in iconic venues including Whelan's, Vicar Street, and Cork Opera House.