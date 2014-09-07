Obey the Brave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b6b9b7b9-c94a-467a-b72a-a5fb2698a12f
Obey the Brave Tracks
Sort by
Raise Your Voice
Obey the Brave
Raise Your Voice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Upcoming Events
6
Apr
2019
Obey the Brave, Emmure and Rise of the Northstar
The Key Club, Leeds, UK
7
Apr
2019
Obey the Brave, Emmure, Rise of the Northstar and Alpha Wolf
The Fleece, Bristol, UK
8
Apr
2019
Obey the Brave, Emmure, Fit for a King, Alpha Wolf and Rise of the Northstar
Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK
9
Apr
2019
Obey the Brave, Emmure, Rise of the Northstar and Alpha Wolf
Rebellion Club, Manchester, UK
Obey the Brave Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist