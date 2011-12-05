RomoSpanish MC. Born 7 March 1981
Romo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981-03-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b6b7e2a3-ad3f-4604-b5aa-04285787a819
Romo Tracks
Sort by
Get Mine
Romo
Get Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Mine
Last played on
Excuse Me
Romo
Excuse Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Excuse Me
Last played on
Music
Romo
Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music
Last played on
All The Way
Romo
All The Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All The Way
Last played on
Never change
Romo
Never change
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never change
Last played on
Romo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist