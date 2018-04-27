Pixies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Pixies are an American alternative rock band formed in 1986 in Boston, Massachusetts. The original line-up was composed of Black Francis (vocals, rhythm guitar), Joey Santiago (lead guitar), Kim Deal (bass, backing vocals) and David Lovering (drums). The band disbanded acrimoniously in 1993, but reunited in 2004. After Deal left in 2013, the Pixies hired Kim Shattuck as a touring bassist; she was replaced the same year by Paz Lenchantin, who became a permanent member in 2016.
The Pixies were associated with the 1990s alternative rock boom, and draw on elements including punk rock and surf rock. Their music is known for its dynamic "loud-quiet" shifts and song structures. Francis is the Pixies' primary songwriter; his often surreal lyrics cover offbeat subjects such as extraterrestrials, incest, and biblical violence. They achieved modest popularity in their home country, but were more successful in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. Their jarring pop sound influenced bands such as Nirvana, Radiohead, Bush, Blur and Weezer. Their popularity grew in the years following their break-up, leading to sold-out world tours following their reunion in 2004.
- 6 Music's T-Shirt Day 2016: Steve Lamacq talks to Black Francis about T-Shirt designhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hqn33.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hqn33.jpg2016-11-24T16:47:00.000ZSteve launches Wear Your Old Band T-Shirt to Work Day 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hqn6g
6 Music's T-Shirt Day 2016: Steve Lamacq talks to Black Francis about T-Shirt design
- [LISTEN] Black Francis chats about Pixies forthcoming album 'Head Carrier'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0419rwj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0419rwj.jpg2016-07-13T07:55:00.000ZBlack Francis talks to 6Music's Abbie McCarthy about the making of the band's new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0419s21
[LISTEN] Black Francis chats about Pixies forthcoming album 'Head Carrier'
- Black Francis: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne Hobbs (Extended Cut)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01nf14x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01nf14x.jpg2013-12-15T09:30:00.000ZFull interview with the Pixies' frontman, including a bonus clip about his button factoryhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01nf152
Black Francis: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne Hobbs (Extended Cut)
- Black Francis from Pixies speaks to Jo Whileyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hv4w6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hv4w6.jpg2013-10-01T09:49:00.000ZBlack Francis from Pixies catches up with Jo Whiley.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01hv4x1
Black Francis from Pixies speaks to Jo Whiley
Pixies Tracks
Sort by