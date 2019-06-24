MONSTA XSouth Korean boy group. Formed 2015
MONSTA X
2015
MONSTA X Biography (Wikipedia)
Monsta X (Korean: 몬스타엑스; stylized as MONSTA X) is a South Korean boy group formed by Starship Entertainment through the 2015 reality show No.Mercy. The group is composed of seven members: Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M.
The group debuted on May 14, 2015 with their first EP Trespass. In March 2017, Monsta X released their first studio album and final part of "The Clan" series, The Clan Pt. 2.5: The Final Chapter. In May 2017, the group signed with Mercury Records and made their debut in Japan with releases single "Hero". In April 2018, Monsta X's Japanese single "Spotlight" received an official gold certification by the Recording Industry Association of Japan.
MONSTA X Tracks
Who Do U Love (feat. French Montana)
