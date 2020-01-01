Edita PiekhaBorn 31 July 1937
Edita Piekha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1937-07-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b6b13b08-b1bc-4674-a253-0b8b2e704a26
Edita Piekha Biography (Wikipedia)
Edita Piekha (Russian: Эди́та Станисла́вовна Пье́ха, Edita Stanislavovna Pyekha, Polish: Edyta Piecha, French: Édith-Marie Pierha) is a Soviet and Russian singer and actress of Polish descent. She was the third popular female singer, after Klavdiya Shulzhenko and Sofia Rotaru, to be named a People's Artist of the USSR (1988).
Edita Piekha is a well known public activist for humanitarian causes, and is a supporter of orphanages in Russia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Edita Piekha Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist