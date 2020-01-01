Edita Piekha (Russian: Эди́та Станисла́вовна Пье́ха, Edita Stanislavovna Pyekha, Polish: Edyta Piecha, French: Édith-Marie Pierha) is a Soviet and Russian singer and actress of Polish descent. She was the third popular female singer, after Klavdiya Shulzhenko and Sofia Rotaru, to be named a People's Artist of the USSR (1988).

Edita Piekha is a well known public activist for humanitarian causes, and is a supporter of orphanages in Russia.