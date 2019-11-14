Hex HectorBorn 15 April 1965
Hex Hector
1965-04-15
Hex Hector Biography (Wikipedia)
Hex Hector (born Héctor Ortiz on April 15, 1965), is an American music producer and remixer. He won a Grammy Award in 2001 for Best Remixer. He was born in Manhattan, New York, of a Puerto Rican mother and Cuban father.
Hex Hector Tracks
I Turn To You (Hex Hector Radio Mix)
Melanie C
I Turn To You (Hex Hector Radio Mix)
I Turn To You (Hex Hector Radio Mix)
