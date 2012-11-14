The Helio SequenceFormed 1999
The Helio Sequence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b6ab8d01-0cb3-4515-bc05-d928397e7429
The Helio Sequence Biography (Wikipedia)
The Helio Sequence is an American indie rock duo from Beaverton, Oregon, signed to Sub Pop. The band consists of Brandon Summers on vocals and guitars and Benjamin Weikel on drums and keyboards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Helio Sequence Tracks
Sort by
One More Time
The Helio Sequence
One More Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One More Time
Last played on
Hall Of Mirrors
The Helio Sequence
Hall Of Mirrors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hall Of Mirrors
Last played on
October
The Helio Sequence
October
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
October
Last played on
The Helio Sequence Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist