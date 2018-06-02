Nathalie Forget
Nathalie Forget
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b6aa7ee1-bae1-4d88-b878-4a4c406f37de
Nathalie Forget Tracks
Sort by
Soar (world premiere)
Pascale Criton
Soar (world premiere)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soar (world premiere)
Last played on
The Movement of Things
Miya Masaoka
The Movement of Things
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033f4dh.jpglink
The Movement of Things
Out
Pascale Criton
Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out
Outremer
Bernard Parmegiani
Outremer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Outremer
Past BBC Events
Tectonics 2018: Pascale Criton: Recent Works
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e98qwh
Glasgow City Halls
2018-05-06T18:37:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05x46r5.jpg
6
May
2018
Tectonics 2018: Pascale Criton: Recent Works
Glasgow City Halls
Tectonics 2018: Workshop: The Ondes Martenot
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epmxp6
Glasgow City Halls
2018-05-05T18:37:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05x04vd.jpg
5
May
2018
Tectonics 2018: Workshop: The Ondes Martenot
Glasgow City Halls
Tectonics 2018: Nathalie Forget / Joe Posset
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erq2rz
Glasgow City Halls
2018-05-05T18:37:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05x04vd.jpg
5
May
2018
Tectonics 2018: Nathalie Forget / Joe Posset
Glasgow City Halls
Back to artist