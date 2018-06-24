John ParricelliBorn 5 April 1959
John Parricelli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959-04-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b6aa0625-6acd-4d6d-a75d-d6edf16c9818
John Parricelli Biography (Wikipedia)
John Parricelli (born 5 April 1959 in Evesham, Wychavon, Worcestershire, England) is a jazz guitarist who has worked mainly in the United Kingdom.
Parricelli began his career as a guitarist in 1982. He was one of the founding members of the British big band Loose Tubes, with whom he recorded three albums. He has worked with Annie Whitehead, Kenny Wheeler, Norma Winstone, Lee Konitz, Paul Motian, Chris Laurence, Peter Erskine, Vince Mendoza, Mark Lockheart, Julian Argüelles, Iain Ballamy, Mark Lockheart, Andy Sheppard, Gerard Presencer, Colin Towns, and Stacey Kent.
In 2011 he appeared on stage with Peter Erskine and John Paul Jones at the Royal Opera House, London, in the opera Anna Nicole.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Parricelli Tracks
Sort by
Party On The Planet
Lars Danielsson
Party On The Planet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Party On The Planet
Last played on
Edie
Debbie Wiseman
Edie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0606b6y.jpglink
Edie
Last played on
He Stood In His Shoes And He Wondered
John Parricelli
He Stood In His Shoes And He Wondered
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br137.jpglink
He Stood In His Shoes And He Wondered
Les Mains D'Alice
John Parricelli
Les Mains D'Alice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br137.jpglink
Les Mains D'Alice
Glencarron
John Parricelli
Glencarron
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br137.jpglink
Glencarron
Reverie
John Parricelli
Reverie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br137.jpglink
Reverie
Glencarrion
Andy Sheppard and John Parricelli
Glencarrion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqft5.jpglink
Glencarrion
Last played on
Time and Tide
Gwilym Simcock
Time and Tide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc2.jpglink
Time and Tide
Last played on
Get Happy (feat. Julian Ovenden)
Choirs and Congregation of St James Church Clerkenwell
Get Happy (feat. Julian Ovenden)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Happy (feat. Julian Ovenden)
Choir
Last played on
Bing
Andy Sheppard
Bing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br137.jpglink
Bing
Last played on
Sad Afrika
Django Bates
Sad Afrika
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061zcrv.jpglink
Sad Afrika
Last played on
Beneath An Evening Sky
Iain Ballamy
Beneath An Evening Sky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfrm.jpglink
Beneath An Evening Sky
Last played on
The Climb
Michael Ball
The Climb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06svlb5.jpglink
The Climb
Last played on
Joni
John Parricelli
Joni
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br137.jpglink
Joni
Last played on
Canter No 1
Martin France
Canter No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
Canter No 1
Last played on
Les Eaux De Mars
Stacey Kent
Les Eaux De Mars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhd9.jpglink
Les Eaux De Mars
Last played on
Move!: Columns (feat. Yuri Goloubev, Martin France, John Parricelli & City of London Sinfonia)
Gwilym Simcock
Move!: Columns (feat. Yuri Goloubev, Martin France, John Parricelli & City of London Sinfonia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc2.jpglink
Move!: Columns (feat. Yuri Goloubev, Martin France, John Parricelli & City of London Sinfonia)
Last played on
Alfredo
John Parricelli
Alfredo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alfredo
Last played on
John Parricelli Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist