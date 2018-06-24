John Parricelli (born 5 April 1959 in Evesham, Wychavon, Worcestershire, England) is a jazz guitarist who has worked mainly in the United Kingdom.

Parricelli began his career as a guitarist in 1982. He was one of the founding members of the British big band Loose Tubes, with whom he recorded three albums. He has worked with Annie Whitehead, Kenny Wheeler, Norma Winstone, Lee Konitz, Paul Motian, Chris Laurence, Peter Erskine, Vince Mendoza, Mark Lockheart, Julian Argüelles, Iain Ballamy, Mark Lockheart, Andy Sheppard, Gerard Presencer, Colin Towns, and Stacey Kent.

In 2011 he appeared on stage with Peter Erskine and John Paul Jones at the Royal Opera House, London, in the opera Anna Nicole.