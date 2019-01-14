The TimesAlt rock project of Edward Ball. Formed 1980
The Times
1980
The Times Biography (Wikipedia)
The Times are a British indie band, the brainchild of Ed Ball, co-founder member of the Television Personalities, Teenage Filmstars and 'O' Level.
The Times Tracks
Biff! Bang! Pow!
The Times
Biff! Bang! Pow!
Biff! Bang! Pow!
Last played on
I Helped Patrick McGoohan Escape
The Times
I Helped Patrick McGoohan Escape
Manchester
The Times
Manchester
Manchester
Last played on
Dozie
The Times
Dozie
Dozie
Last played on
The Polite Force
The Times
The Polite Force
The Polite Force
Last played on
