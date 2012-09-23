The BensFormed 2003. Disbanded 2003
The Bens
2003
The Bens Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bens were a rock supergroup consisting of the trio, Ben Folds, Ben Kweller and Ben Lee, which toured for "the Bens Rock Over Australia tour" in 2003.
The Bens Tracks
Just Pretend
Just Pretend
Last played on
