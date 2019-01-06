Jan Pieterszoon SweelinckBorn May 1562. Died 16 October 1621
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck
1562-05
Biography (Wikipedia)
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck ( YAHN PEE-tər-sohn SWAY-link; April or May, 1562 – 16 October 1621) was a Dutch composer, organist, and pedagogue whose work straddled the end of the Renaissance and beginning of the Baroque eras. He was among the first major keyboard composers of Europe, and his work as a teacher helped establish the north German organ tradition.
Tracks
Toccata in C major
Toccata in C major
Psalm 110: Le Toutpuissant a mon Seigneur et maistre
Psalm 110: Le Toutpuissant a mon Seigneur et maistre
Hodie Christus natus est
Hodie Christus natus est
Psalm 23 (5 Psalms of David (1604)) 'The Lord is my Shepherd'
Psalm 23 (5 Psalms of David (1604)) 'The Lord is my Shepherd'
Psalm 23, from the Genevan Psalter
Psalm 23, from the Genevan Psalter
Regina Coeli
Regina Coeli
O Domine Jesu Christe
O Domine Jesu Christe
Ensemble
Malle Symen [version of popular tune 'Crazy Simon']
Malle Symen [version of popular tune 'Crazy Simon']
Ick voer al over Rijn
Ick voer al over Rijn
Toccata à 3
Toccata à 3
Ballo del Granduca
Ballo del Granduca
Cantate Domino canticum novum - motet for 5 voices and continuo [1619]
Cantate Domino canticum novum - motet for 5 voices and continuo [1619]
Conductor
Performer
Malle Sijmen
Malle Sijmen
Du malin le meschant vouloir (Psalm 36)
Du malin le meschant vouloir (Psalm 36)
Tes beaux yeux causent mon amour - chanson for 4 voices
Tes beaux yeux causent mon amour - chanson for 4 voices
Qual Vive Salamandra
Qual Vive Salamandra
6 Variations on a folk melody
6 Variations on a folk melody
Ensemble
Beati pauperes spiritu
Beati pauperes spiritu
Mein junges Leben hat ein End
Mein junges Leben hat ein End
Ab Oriente venerunt Magi
Ab Oriente venerunt Magi
Ballo Del Granduca
Ballo Del Granduca
Performer
Ik heb den Heer Lief, Ps 116 (From the Genevan Psalter)
Ik heb den Heer Lief, Ps 116 (From the Genevan Psalter)
Ainsi qu'on oit, Ps 42 (From the Genevan Psalter)
Ainsi qu'on oit, Ps 42 (From the Genevan Psalter)
Hodie Christus Natus Est
Hodie Christus Natus Est
Composer
Choir
Te Deum laudamus
Te Deum laudamus
