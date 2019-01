Will we be able to record sounds in our dreams one day?

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06h5tdj.jpg

2018-08-11T09:56:00.000Z

Doncaster-based artist Skinny Pelembe opens up about how dreams can be used as musical inspiration, and how new research may allow us to one day record the sounds in our dreams.

