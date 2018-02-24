Tony WilliamsAmerican jazz drummer. Born 12 December 1945. Died 23 February 1997
Tony Williams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-12-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b6a30b58-6b00-47c4-a031-c62a6981461f
Tony Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Tillmon Williams (December 12, 1945 – February 23, 1997) was an American jazz drummer.
Williams first gained fame in the band of trumpeter Miles Davis and was a pioneer of jazz fusion. He was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 1986.
