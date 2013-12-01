Václav NelhýbelBorn 24 September 1919. Died 22 March 1996
Václav Nelhýbel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1919-09-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b69e6696-14db-45a0-bb44-54391268e9cb
Václav Nelhýbel Biography (Wikipedia)
Václav Nelhýbel (September 24, 1919 – March 22, 1996) was a Czech American composer, mainly of works for student performers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Václav Nelhýbel Tracks
Sort by
Cosmic Cycle
Václav Nelhýbel
Cosmic Cycle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cosmic Cycle
Last played on
Václav Nelhýbel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist