Molly HatchetFormed 1975
Molly Hatchet
1975
Molly Hatchet Biography (Wikipedia)
Molly Hatchet is an American Southern hard rock band that formed in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1971. The band was founded by guitarist Dave Hlubek in 1971. The band is best known for their 1979 hit song "Flirtin' with Disaster".
Molly Hatchet Tracks
Flirtin' With Disaster
Molly Hatchet
Flirtin' With Disaster
Flirtin' With Disaster
Bounty Hunter
Molly Hatchet
Bounty Hunter
Bounty Hunter
Flirtin' With Disaster - Reading Festival 1979
Molly Hatchet
Flirtin' With Disaster - Reading Festival 1979
Dream's I'll Never See - Reading Festival 1979
Molly Hatchet
Dream's I'll Never See - Reading Festival 1979
Big Apple - Reading Festival 1979
Molly Hatchet
Big Apple - Reading Festival 1979
Big Apple - Reading Festival 1979
Gator Country - Reading Festival 1979
Molly Hatchet
Gator Country - Reading Festival 1979
Let The Good Times Roll - Reading Festival 1979
Molly Hatchet
Let The Good Times Roll - Reading Festival 1979
