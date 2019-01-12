Freak Power was a band founded by bassist Norman Cook (later to become known as Fatboy Slim), Ashley Slater (the trombonist with the anarchic British jazz big band Loose Tubes), and vocalist Jesse Graham, also known as "the Bass Cadet." Their music was a mix of acid jazz with funk and soul, along with trip hop. Although not credited, The London based session bass player Dale Davis, has recorded bass and guitar on their debut album "Drive-Thru Booty".