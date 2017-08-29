Jaap SchröderDutch musician. Born 31 December 1925
Jaap Schröder
1925-12-31
Jaap Schröder Biography (Wikipedia)
Jaap Schröder or Jaap Schroeder (born 31 December 1925 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands) is a Dutch violinist, conductor, and pedagogue.
He studied at the Amsterdam Conservatory and at the Sorbonne in France. In the 1960s he was a member of the Dutch early music group Concerto Amsterdam and made recordings with Gustav Leonhardt, Anner Bylsma, Frans Brüggen and others. He served as the director and concertmaster of the Academy of Ancient Music, and in 1982 he was appointed the visiting music director of the Smithsonian Chamber Players. He has served as a faculty member at the Schola Cantorum Basiliensis, Yale School of Music and the Luxembourg Conservatory.
Symphony No 1 in E flat major: III. Presto
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No 1 in E flat major: III. Presto
Symphony No 1 in E flat major: III. Presto
Last played on
Assaggio In A Major - 1st Movement
Jaap Schröder
Assaggio In A Major - 1st Movement
Violin Concerto No 1 in A minor, BWV 1041
Johann Sebastian Bach
Violin Concerto No 1 in A minor, BWV 1041
Violin Concerto No 1 in A minor, BWV 1041
Last played on
Piano Trio in A major, H XV 35
Joseph Haydn
Piano Trio in A major, H XV 35
Piano Trio in A major, H XV 35
Last played on
Symphony No 41 in C major, K 551, 'Jupiter' (4th mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No 41 in C major, K 551, 'Jupiter' (4th mvt)
Symphony No 41 in C major, K 551, 'Jupiter' (4th mvt)
Last played on
Symphony No 4 in D Major
The Academy of Ancient Music directed by Jaap Schroder
Symphony No 4 in D Major
Symphony No 4 in D Major
Performer
Last played on
Organ Concerto in B flat, Op.7 No.6
George Frideric Handel
Organ Concerto in B flat, Op.7 No.6
Organ Concerto in B flat, Op.7 No.6
Last played on
Concerto Grosso in B flat major, Op 3 No 5 (feat. Christopher Hogwood, Academy of Ancient Music & Jaap Schröder)
Francesco Geminiani
Concerto Grosso in B flat major, Op 3 No 5 (feat. Christopher Hogwood, Academy of Ancient Music & Jaap Schröder)
Concerto Grosso in B flat major, Op 3 No 5 (feat. Christopher Hogwood, Academy of Ancient Music & Jaap Schröder)
Last played on
Symphony no.18 in F major, K.130 (first mvt) (feat. Christopher Hogwood & Jaap Schröder)
Academy of Ancient Music
Symphony no.18 in F major, K.130 (first mvt) (feat. Christopher Hogwood & Jaap Schröder)
Symphony no.18 in F major, K.130 (first mvt) (feat. Christopher Hogwood & Jaap Schröder)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1982: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
1982-08-31T19:04:55
31
Aug
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
