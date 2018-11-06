The StunningFormed 1987
The Stunning
1987
The Stunning Biography (Wikipedia)
The Stunning are an Irish rock band. Formed in 1987 in Galway, they are perhaps best known for their debut single "Brewing Up a Storm". Known for their strong live performances, they maintain a cult following across Ireland.
Brewing Up a Storm
The Stunning
Brewing Up a Storm
Brewing Up a Storm
Heads are Gonna' Roll
The Stunning
Heads are Gonna' Roll
Heads are Gonna' Roll
Half Past Two
The Stunning
Half Past Two
Half Past Two
Brighten up my Life
The Stunning
Brighten up my Life
Brighten up my Life
Mr Ginger
The Stunning
Mr Ginger
Mr Ginger
