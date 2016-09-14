Paul SacherBorn 28 April 1906. Died 26 May 1999
Paul Sacher Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Sacher (28 April 1906 – 26 May 1999) was a Swiss conductor, patron and impresario. He founded and conducted the Basler Kammerorchester (1926–1987). He commissioned notable works of composers of the 20th century and premiered them with the chamber orchestra. While better known for his interest in new music, he was also devoted to music of baroque and classical eras; he the founded the Schola Cantorum Basiliensis, institute for early music, in 1933.
Paul Sacher Tracks
Piano Concerto in A major, K.488
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No.23 in A (2nd mvt: Andante)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto in C for 2 trumpets, RV.537 (1st mvt)
Collegium Musicum Zürich, Paul Sacher, Maurice Andre & Antonio Vivaldi
