Lawrance CollingwoodBorn 14 March 1887. Died 19 December 1982
Lawrance Collingwood
1887-03-14
Lawrance Collingwood Biography (Wikipedia)
Lawrance Arthur Collingwood CBE (14 March 1887 – 19 December 1982) was an English conductor, composer and record producer.
Lawrance Collingwood Tracks
Amarilli mia bella
Giulio Caccini
Orchestra
Last played on
Chason de matin Op.15 No.2
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Last played on
Love in her eyes sits playing from Acis and Galatea
George Frideric Handel
Orchestra
Last played on
Aprile
Unnamed orchestra, Sir Paolo Tosti & Lawrence Collingwood
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1924: Prom 35
Queen's Hall
1924-09-18T18:30:00
18
Sep
1924
Proms 1924: Prom 35
Queen's Hall
