David Edward Williams, OBE (born 20 August 1971), known professionally as David Walliams, is a British actor, comedian, author, talent show judge and presenter known for his partnership with Matt Lucas on the BBC One sketch show Little Britain.

Since 2012, Walliams has been a judge on the ITV talent show Britain's Got Talent. He wrote and starred in two series of the BBC One sitcom Big School, playing the role of chemistry teacher Keith Church. In 2015, he starred as Tommy Beresford in the BBC series Partners in Crime based on the Tommy and Tuppence novels by Agatha Christie.

Walliams is also a writer of children's books. He has sold more than 25 million copies and his books have been translated into 53 languages. He has been described as "the fastest growing children's author in the UK" and his literary style has been compared to that of Roald Dahl.