Malachi Biography (Wikipedia)
Malachi Cush, also recording as Malachi, (born 23 September 1980), is a singer/songwriter from Donaghmore, a small village in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland. Coming from a large musical family, he started singing and playing Irish traditional music at an early age. He appeared on the first series of Fame Academy and has had chart success in the UK and Thailand. His musical influences also included The Pogues, U2 and Van Morrison.[citation needed] Malachi is now married.
