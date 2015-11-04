Sheila StewartFolk singer. Born 7 July 1937. Died 9 December 2014
Sheila Stewart
1937-07-07
Sheila Stewart Biography (Wikipedia)
Sheila Stewart MBE (7 July 1937 – 9 December 2014) was a Scottish Traditional singer, storyteller, and author.
Sheila Stewart Tracks
Move
Martyn Bennett
Move
Move
Blue Bleezin’ Blind Drunk
Sheila Stewart
Blue Bleezin’ Blind Drunk
Blue Bleezin’ Blind Drunk
Bogies Bonnie Belle
Sheila Stewart
Bogies Bonnie Belle
Bogies Bonnie Belle
Young Jimmy Foyers
Sheila Stewart
Young Jimmy Foyers
Young Jimmy Foyers
The Moving On Song
Sheila Stewart
The Moving On Song
The Moving On Song
The Parting Glass
Sheila Stewart
The Parting Glass
The Parting Glass
Twa Brothers
Sheila Stewart
Twa Brothers
Twa Brothers
False False
Sheila Stewart
False False
False False
Sheila Stewart Links
